Ocado reports widened loss: ‘it has very low financial visibility’

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Ocado Group PLC (LON: OCDO) ended 20% up on Tuesday even though it reported a widened pre-tax loss for the first half of the year.

Copy link to section

Shareholders are content primarily because the grocery technology company reiterated its previous guidance. Still, Clive Black of Shore Capital said today:

Ocado has very low financial visibility. There’s virtually no basis for credibly model Solutions activity where to date, so much has been invested for such material accumulated losses.

The London-listed firm concluded H1 with £289.5 million of pre-tax loss that it related to one-off costs. Ocado Group had £211.3 million of loss in the first half of 2022.

Last month, Amazon was rumoured to be interested in buying Ocado (read more). The retail behemoth, so far, hasn’t made a definitive announcement, though.

Ocado saw revenue growth across all divisions

Copy link to section

On Tuesday, Ocado reported a 9.0% annualised growth in its H1 revenue.

While strength was evident across all of its divisions, tech solutions was particularly noteworthy with a whopping 59% increase. Still, Clive Black added in his research note today:

We continue to feel unable to forecast Ocado’s medium-term financial output with any confidence. We don’t have a recommendation on its equity. Our caution remains palpable.

Ocado Group did, however, swung to £16.6 million of adjusted EBITDA versus £13.6 million of loss a year ago. Its joint venture with Marks & Spencer increased slightly to £1.18 billion on solid customer growth, increase in orders per week, and bigger basket on average.