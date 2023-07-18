Parcl Expands to Paris: A New Era in International Real Estate Investing Begins

New York, New York, July 17th, 2023, Chainwire

Parcl’s first overseas expansion enables investor access to trade price movements of real-world real estate prices internationally

Parcl, the leading real estate trading platform, announced today its first foray into international markets with the addition of Paris, France, and the metropolitan area Île-de-France to its growing list of tradeable city indexes. The expansion to an international market, the first of many, builds upon Parcl’s ambition to propel forward investor access to global real estate markets.

A real estate investing platform that allows users to trade top Global cities’ price movements, Parcl makes investing in an entire city’s residential real estate market possible – unlocking access to high-demand markets like New York, Los Angeles, and Paris.

The expansion overseas comes shortly after the launch of a price index for the United States, its first-ever tradeable country-wide index, and the addition of new U.S. markets including Austin, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, Portland, and Washington, more than doubling its market pool for investors. Their rapid growth, both within the U.S. and internationally, builds on Parcl’s mission to establish itself as traders’ global real estate portfolio by increasing access to real estate investing on a global scale.

Parcl is a DeFi real estate trading platform built on Solana, a blockchain specifically designed to host decentralized and scalable applications. Via the innovative Parcl trading platform and leveraging real-world asset indexes provided by Parcl Labs, Parcl facilitates real estate investment for the 21st century.

Trevor Bacon, CEO of Parcl, said,

“Our goal has always been to expand access to real estate investing on a global scale. By introducing Paris as our first international city index, we’re inviting investors from all over the world to participate in these traditionally exclusive markets. We’re truly excited about this expansion and look forward to introducing more international markets in the near future.”

Parcl aims to continue offering users access to the most popular cities around the world with plans to unveil new global markets in the near term. Parcl enables users to diversify their investment portfolio and potentially earn passive income. By investing in a variety of real estate indices, they can spread risk and increase their chances for success.

Parcl requires no minimum investment, is highly liquid, and carries low transaction fees so investors can now trade their favorite neighborhoods just like they trade other crypto assets.

About Parcl

Parcl is a DeFi real estate trading platform revolutionizing the way individuals globally engage with real estate investment. Combining the strengths of blockchain technology with traditional real estate, Parcl offers a simple, efficient, and accessible real estate trading experience.

For more information visit https://parcl.co

