Antofagasta expects copper production to slow down in H2
- Antofagasta says copper production was up on a year-over-year basis in H1.
- The miner still lowered its copper production guidance for the full year today.
- JPMorgan recently lowered its price target on shares of Antofagasta plc.
Antofagasta plc (LON: ANTO) ended slightly down on Wednesday after trimming its full year outlook for copper production.
Why did the miner lower its guidance?Copy link to section
The miner now expects to produce between 640,000 tons and 670,000 tons of copper this year.
It cited construction delays and reduced availability of water at Los Pelambres for the lowered guidance. Still, CEO Ivan Arriagada said in the press release:
Looking ahead, we see resilience in demand for copper as decarbonisation journey continues and this underpins our ambition to grow our business to 900,000 tons of annual copper production.
Antofagasta anticipates each pound of copper produced to bear net cash costs of $2.30 in 2023 versus $2.20 it had previously forecast. Nonetheless, the Chilean multinational left its view on full-year capital expenditure unchanged at $1.9 billion.
Antofagasta H1 copper productionCopy link to section
Antofagasta trimmed its outlook even though copper production in the first half was up on a year-over-year basis. The London-listed firm produced 295,500 metric tons of copper at $1.75 a pound of net cash cost on a better throughput at Los Pelambres.
In comparison, it had produced 268,000 metric tons at $1.82 a pound of net cash cost in the first six months of 2022. The Chief Executive confirmed:
At the Los Pelambres concentrator expansion, construction work has required additional time and full commissioning is expected to commence early in the third quarter.
The stock market news arrives only days after JPMorgan lowered its price target on the mining company to £11.40.
