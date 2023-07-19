Darktrace raises outlook as EY review ‘clears the decks’

Darktrace PLC (LON: DARK) says an independent review of its accounts did not reveal any major issue that would require it to redo its previous financial statements. Its shares ended nearly 30% up today.

Darktrace did not engage in fraudulent practices

The cybersecurity company had hired Ernst & Young in February to review its finances after Quintessential Capital Management accused it of fraudulent practices to fake sales growth (find out more).

That review is now complete, and the auditing firm found only minor errors which could not have “materially” influenced its financial statements, Darktrace revealed in a press release on Tuesday.

The British company also confirmed that it was already working to eliminate those small inconsistencies as well. According to the analysts at Jefferies:

We think this statement clears the decks in all respects.

AI tailwinds are helping Darktrace PLC

Separately, Darktrace said this morning that continued focus on artificial intelligence was serving as a tailwind. To that end, it now expects at least a 29% annualised growth in its annual recurring revenue to $626.5 million in fiscal 2023.

The Cambridge-headquartered firm also raised its outlook for the full-year adjusted EBITDA margin to 22% (at least) that it’s convinced will remain stable through fiscal 2024 as well. Its press release reads:

Darktrace is framing its FY2024 in terms of first half stabilisation and second half re-acceleration.

Darktrace forecasts up to 23% increase in its annual recurring revenue in fiscal 2024. Wall street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on the cybersecurity stock.