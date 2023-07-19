Moxy’s token sale, esports platform go live in historic triple launch

Moxy, a blockchain-based on-demand esports platform, has launched the public sale of its native token MOXY.

As well as the public sale going live, Moxy debuted its esports platform and introduced The Battle of Influencers, a historic triple launch that could see it take the crypto gaming industry by storm.

MOXY token to power global esports economy

On July 19 Moxy announced its native asset MOXY was now available in a public sale. MOXY is a global gaming token that will power the on-demand esports ecosystem, with the token giving holders access to competitions and earning opportunities as rewards.

The total supply for MOXY is 1.5 billion tokens, and 17.5%, or 262,500,000 tokens, were set for the token sale. Per the platform’s tokenomics page, 11 million MOXY will be sold during the public sale starting at the price of $0.06 per token.

According to details in a press release shared with Invezz, MOXY will give esports fans, crypto enthusiasts and the wider gaming community access to the Moxy economy.

Earn MOXY with Battle of Influencers

The big day for Moxy also saw the unveiling of the Battle of the Influencers, a highly anticipated tournament that will see top internet influencers battle each other. The winner-takes-all competition will the winner earn MOXY tokens, the company said

Other than the token sale and influencer battle, Moxy has also officially unveiled its esports platform. With its debut, the gaming community has a new venue to play, connect and earn. Gamers can tap into the platform’s growing catalog of games to compete in tournaments and earn payouts in the native MOXY token.

The launch of the esports platform comes a few weeks after the Moxy team revealed a partnership with Stainless Games. As Invezz highlighted, the collaboration was to bolster Moxy’s game catalog with the addition of Shock Rods, one of the most popular 6v6 arena shooter games in the world.