Societe Generale gets Digital Asset Service Provider licence in French

The French Financial Markets Authority (‘Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (AMF)) has issued a Digital Asset Service Provider (‘DASP’, or ‘Prestataire de Service sur Actifs Numériques’ (PSAN), to Societe Generale – FORGE (SG-FORGE), a Societe Generale Group subsidiary focused on crypto asset activities. This makes the financial institution the first regulated digital assets service provider in France.

The DASP license approval is the highest level of legal recognition at this time for activities involving digital assets. It demonstrates a high level of security and dependability of internal control, cybersecurity, and compliance processes and systems, as well as the upkeep of adequate regulatory capital.

Societe Generale anticipates implementation of MiCA regulation

SG-FORGE is keeping abreast with the relevant regulations as the implementation of the European MiCA regulation draws near. MiCA regulations were passed and adopted by the European Council awaiting its implementation in 2024.

Societe Generale’s DASP approval by a major EU national regulator is a crucial milestone for the Euro CoinVertible (EURCV) “EURon” stablecoin, which SG-FORGE launched last April on the open blockchain Ethereum while expanding the Societe Generale Group’s service portfolio to satisfy institutional clients’ demands for digital assets.

Before receiving the DASP license, SG-FORGE had previously obtained the DASP registration in September 2022, which was a mandatory step to offering services such as the custody of cryptocurrencies, the buying or selling of cryptocurrencies for legal tender, and the exchange of digital assets against other digital assets.

The DASP license confirms Societe Generale – FORGE’s pioneering role in the crypto assets ecosystem.