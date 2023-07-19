USD/BRL: Real nears key price as Brazil boosts GDP forecast

The USD/BRL exchange rate drifted downwards on Wednesday after the Brazilian government boosted the economic forecast for the year. The pair dropped to a low of 4.78, a few pips above the lowest level since June last year. It has dropped by more than 125 from its highest level this year.

Brazil economic recovery

Brazil has emerged as one of the best-performing emerging market economies this year. It has been helped by the soaring demand for both its agricultural commodities like corn and soybeans and energy.

The most recent data by both Brazil and the United States have shown that Brazil’s agricultural yield will do well this year, helped by favourable weather. As a result, the government decided to upgrade the economic outlook for the year.

It expects that the economy will grow by 2.5%, higher than the previous estimate of 1.9%. It alsoi sees the country growing by 2.45 in the coming year.

These forecasts came shortly after the Brazilian Institute of Economics showed that the economy contracted slightly in May. It contracted by 3% during the month as fixed asset investments dropped by 0.8% during the month. The report added:

“Although the drop in GDP can largely be explained by the specificities of agriculture and livestock, contractions were also registered n the industry and services sector. “

Additional data showed that the country’s retail sales dropped in May while inflation dropped to the lowest level in over 2 years. Therefore, analysts believe that Brazil’s central bank will need to slash interest rates later this year.

Central banks tend to slash interest rates in a bid to boost spending by lowering the cost of borrowing. Like other central banks, Brazil’s central bank has hiked interest rates to 13.75%. These hikes have helped the bank achieve its mission of lowering inflation.

USD/BRL technical analysis

The USD to BRL exchange rate has been in a strong bearish trend as I wrote here. Along the way, the pair has dropped below many psychological levels such as 5.0 and 4.80. The pair also retreated below the support at 4.94, the lowest point on February 3rd.

The bearish trend is being supported by the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, the downward trend will likely continue as long as the price is below the two moving averages. Most importantly, more losses will be confirmed if the price moves below 4.7540.