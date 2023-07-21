A closer look at Yoosr: a financial app based on Islamic values for a global audience

Innovation across digital finance continues to see communities worldwide enjoy new financial options, and Islamic finance methods are taking the spotlight.

Islamic finance offers approaches that run counter to many well-known money management methods, particularly regarding interest.

One newcomer to this industry is Yoosr — a transformative financial app that seeks to bring Islamic values to the heart of digital finance. Fostering an interest-free lifestyle, Yoosr offers a modern, transparent, and ethically-driven approach to money management and seeks to facilitate economic inclusion for Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

Embracing an interest-free lifestyle

The concept of an interest-free lifestyle holds great importance in Islamic finance. This tenet stems from the Quranic prohibition of usury or interest due to a potential to generate wealth without economic involvement and a tendency to burden the less privileged.

Yoosr is one of the first financial apps to offer robust features of established fintech banking services like Revolut and Monzo within a Shariah-compliant, interest-free framework. It offers core banking services like accounts, cards, transfers, and instant conversions, while simultaneously adhering to Islamic values.

Charity, community support, and Islamic home financing

Charity and community support are cornerstones of Islamic principles. By facilitating zakat — the Islamic tenant of charitable donation — Yoosr fosters a shared sense of responsibility and goodwill.

One sector that Yoosr’s innovative solution could transform is home financing. Traditional home financing typically includes interest, but Yoosr accounts for this by partnering with real-estate developers to offer Shariah-compliant home financing. With their financial services, Muslims can secure homes in compliance with their faith and in a manner that enriches their community.

Still, the principles endorsed by Yoosr are not confined to Islamic doctrine. Avoiding interest-based exploitation and fostering communal prosperity through charity are practices that perpetuate fairer economic systems and stronger communities regardless of religious beliefs.

The future of finance

With around 2 billion Muslims living today, Islamic finance is set to open global commerce to a massive, underserved population. Islamic tenants that favor borrowers and reduce predatory financial practices is another factor that adds to the appeal of Sharia-compliant finances globally. Yoosr is taking some of the first steps into this financial future and could be a service to watch in the coming year.

The app will launch in the first half of 2024.