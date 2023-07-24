UK equities remain attractive despite many investors turning to cash

The Bank of England will present its monetary policy decision next week, following the Fed and the European Central Bank’s decisions scheduled this week. The markets have already priced in another rate hike from the Fed and the ECB, but what will the Bank of England do?

Because inflation is higher in the United Kingdom compared to the United States and the euro area, there is a strong likelihood that the Bank of England will continue its tightening cycle.

The current bank rate is 5%, and the inflation rate in the United Kingdom is 7.9%. At the same time, the inflation target is at 2%.

Hence, the Bank of England has no choice but to hike the rates again.

Higher rates are an incentive for investors to flee the riskier stock market. Whenever rates rise, investors find safety in bonds and cash. UK savers can earn over 5% on deposits, and inflation is coming down while the bank rate keeps rising.

So why would anyone still find UK equities attractive?

UK equities outperform cash and inflation over long periods

The FTSE 100 index tracks the largest 100 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It reached a new all-time high in 2023, trading above 8000 points and meeting resistance.

UK equities’ resilience in light of the central bank’s tightening cycle is remarkable. One can spot a consolidation area forming in the last 18 months, with a clear upside bias despite the central bank’s hawkishness.

The reason investors keep buying UK equities comes from historical statistics. Over a period of 20 years or more, UK large-cap stocks have always beaten inflation and cash.

Moreover, over any 10-year period in the last 123 years, there was a probability of 91% for UK equities to outperform cash.

In other words, those buying UK equities and preferring to remain invested despite the central bank’s tightening cycle most likely have an investing horizon with a span bigger than just a few years.

Suddenly, UK equities are interesting especially when focusing on large caps or companies with a growing stream of dividends to be reinvested over such a long period. Statistics and probabilities favor UK equities over long periods, so one should not be surprised to see the FTSE 100 breaking higher out of the 18-month-long consolidation area.