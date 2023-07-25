Venom Blockchain registered wallets surpass one million

As of July 25, the Venom Foundation, a leader in the deployment of blockchain technology inside regulated markets, had registered more than one million registered wallets. Since the Venom testnet was launched on April 26th, a remarkable amount of time has passed since the great achievement. The significant rise represents the innovative blockchain solutions offered by Venom becoming more and more well-liked and widely used, creating a new standard in the industry.

Due to its cutting-edge technology, strict regulatory compliance, and secure, user-friendly environment that serves a wide user base, Venom has experienced fast growth. The Venom testnet’s smooth operations and frequent upgrades increase its appeal, assisting in drawing in and keeping users.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

June metrics for Venom Wallets

Copy link to section

Venom reported 277 million transactions in June, a startling rise of 46% from the previous month.

The platform currently has 28 million accounts using smart contracts, a 65% increase from the previous quarter.

A tremendous 93% increase in NFTs created for on-chain/social jobs totalling 5.8 million, is also part of the recent boom.

First licensed blockchain by the Abu Dhabi Global Market

Copy link to section

It is noteworthy that the Venom Foundation is the first to be given a license by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate a blockchain, serving as a witness to its adherence to strict governance norms and international legislation.

Venom’s objective to promote widespread usage of blockchain technology while maintaining regulatory compliance remains the major factor supporting the company’s rapid expansion. The company has taken the lead in the sector thanks to its unwavering dedication to research and development, transparency, and strategic alliances.

The monumental accomplishment of one million registered wallets, along with its significant growth, denotes the growing public confidence in Venom and the understanding of the enormous potential that blockchain holds for developing a transparent, secure, and effective alternative to conventional financial systems.