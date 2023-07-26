The U.S. Federal Reserve just announced another 25 basis points hike that pushed its key rate to a level not seen in more than 22 years.

What does it mean for the equity investors?

Still, the S&P 500 is responding somewhat positively primarily because a hike was already priced in. Stocks are keeping resilient also because Chair Jerome Powell said holding steady after today’s decision was on the cards.

But Lori Calvasina – the Head of Equity Strategy at RBC Capital Markets says there are a couple of reasons why she remains concerned.

People are starting to chase this rally a bit too much. We see that in the AAII data. You typically want to sell when it hits 30 in favour of the bulls. We were at 29.9 last week.

Note that the benchmark index is already up 20% for the year at writing.

What else is a downside risk for S&P 500?

The rate hike arrives only days after the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics said inflation decelerated further to 3.0% in June (find out more).

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee also said that it will continue to remove bond holdings from its balance sheet. RBC’s Calvasina also told CNBC:

Money going into equities [is] starting to fade. The large cap part, we’d been seeing money going into the U.S., Canada, Japan. That’s starting to ease up. We’re losing some of that money flow support.

Her year-end target of 4,250 on the benchmark S&P 500 index signals a 7.0% downside from here.