Key takeaway after July FOMC Meeting – the Fed won’t be cutting rates this year

This trading week is marked by three central banks announcing their interest rate decisions. The first one was the Federal Reserve (Fed) yesterday, and the other two are the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) today, respectively, tomorrow.

The Fed is the leading central bank in the developed world. Hence, it moves markets with its decisions, and yesterday it decided to increase the funds rate further by another 25 basis points.

After the June decision to “skip” a rate hike, the market participants increased bets that the Fed has reached the terminal rate for this tightening cycle. This was particularly the case after the good June CPI print.

Namely, if the Fed skipped a rate hike and the CPI print came in better than expected, why would the Fed hike again in July?

This was the narrative.

But the Fed did hike in July. Moreover, it strongly signals that it won’t be cutting rates this year.

Chair Powell answers reporters' questions at the FOMC press conference on July 26, 2023. https://t.co/siWde1Rh9D pic.twitter.com/9tY7kSVNZ5 — Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) July 26, 2023

Is the FOMC data-dependent after all?

The market participants went ahead and priced in rate cuts this year following the June rate hike “skip”. If you want, they were “encouraged” by a Fed claiming to be data-dependent.

So, after the June rate hike “skip,” inflation data was positive, showing progress in the fight against inflation. Hence, a data-dependent Fed would have a reason not to hike in July.

But it did.

However, in doing so, the Fed still remains data-dependent. Because the downside to letting inflation out of control is incalculable, its risk-return tradeoff is asymmetric.

In other words, it would rather let the economy slip into a mild recession rather than lose the fight against inflation.

This brings us back to the real message of yesterday’s press conference: no rate hikes from the Fed in 2023. This makes the next one and a half years super interesting because debt rolls at higher rates the more the Fed remains tight.