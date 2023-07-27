Per Lekander says oil prices could crash to $35: here’s why

Oil prices could be cut in less than half in the coming months, says Per Lekander. He’s a Portfolio Manager at Clean Energy Transition.

Why is he bearish on oil prices?

Lekander is convinced that waning demand and a lack of cooperation amongst members of OPEC+ could push oil down to $35 a barrel in the short term.

Remember the last OPEC decision, it was really the Saudis doing it on their own … so, I would say, if my forecast is correct, and I’m very sure it is … it [OPEC] is going to break.

Earlier this month, the de-facto leader of the petroleum exporting countries said it will extend its voluntary supply cuts to August.

That has helped push oil prices back up roughly $80 a barrel in recent weeks.

Lekander says oil demand is at its peak

Per Lekander expects it to be challenging for oil prices to surpass $45 a barrel even in the mid-term if the OPEC does indeed break up. On CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe”, he said:

There was a period in the 1990s and 2000s where supply was so much, they couldn’t jack up the price. But for most of the time, the oil price since 1974 has been artificially too high.

The portfolio manager sees oil demand at about its peak currently. A spokesperson for the organisation of oil producing and exporting countries has not responded with a comment so far.

Note that last week Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said the global economy can’t withdraw from fossil fuels any time soon (read more).