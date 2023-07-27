Standard Chartered share price analysis: scenarios ahead of earnings

Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) share price has done well after bottoming in March this year. The stock has jumped by over 22% and is now loitering at the highest point in March as the focus shifts to the upcoming quarterly results.

Stanchard Chartered earnings preview

Stanchart, a leading commercial, institutional, and retail banking group, has made progress in the past few months. Like other British banks, the company was barely affected by the regional banking crisis that happened in the US in March.

The bank has done well because of its strong presence in Asia, a region that is recovering at a faster pace than Europe. It has also been helped by the recent interest rate increases by Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve.

Standard Chartered will publish its financial results on Friday. Analysts expect the company’s net interest income will come in at $2 billion while other income will be $2.3 billion. Its underlying income will be $4.3 billion.

Like other banks, Standard Chartered is expected to report higher credit impairment. Impairment is expected to come in at $230 million, leading to a profit before tax of $1.4 billion. Its closely-watched common equity tier 1 ratio is expected to drop to 13.9%.

The most recent results showed that Standard Chartered’s operating income was $4.1 billion in the first quarter while credit impairment was about $200 million. Its profit before tax was $1.5 billion.

Standard Chartered results will come at a time when most banks are publishing robust results. On Wednesday, Lloyds Bank decided to boost its dividends even as its profit retreated gradually. And on Thursday, Barclays published strong results. Its American counterparts like JP Morgan and Citigroup released positive earnings earlier this month.

Standard Chartered share price forecast

Stanchart chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, we see that the STAN share price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. Along the way, the shares have formed an ascending channel shown in black. The stock is a few points below the upper side of the channel. It has moved above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

The Klinger oscillator has pointed downwards. Therefore, at this stage, there are two different scenarios ahead of earnings.

The first one is where the shares move above the upper side of the channel at 725.2p. If this happens, it will open the opportunity for the shares rising to 800p, the highest point in February. The other alternative is where the stock drops to the lower side of the ascending channel to about 680p.