EUR/GBP price analysis as focus shifts to the Bank of England

The EUR/GBP exchange rate retreated after the latest interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB). The pair dropped to a low of 0.8544 on Friday, much lower than this week’s high of 0.8701.

ECB and Bank of England decisions

Copy link to section

The EUR/GBP price retreated sharply after the ECB delivered its interest rate decision on Thursday. In a statement, the bank decided to hike interest rates by 0.25% in July. The hike brought interest rates to the highest level in more than two decades.

The decision by the ECB came a day after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 0.25% as we wrote here. Therefore, the pair dropped since Christine Lagarde hinted that this was the final rate hike of the year. In a note, analysts at ING said:

“We think that the ECB is not yet done with hiking rates but a pause has become fashionable amongst central banks, which had been ahead of the ECB in their hiking cycles.”

The decision came a day after a survey showed that most banks in the region were seeing low loan demand. At the same time, business confidence has been in a strong downward trend in the past few months.

The EUR/GBP pair also dropped after the latest flash inflation numbers from Europe. In France, inflation dropped to 5.0% in July, the lowest level in 16 months. Elsewhere, in Spain, the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose from 1.9% to 2.3%. Economists expect data to show that inflation dropped from 6.4% to 6.2%.

The other crucial EUR to GBP catalyst will be the upcoming interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE). The bank will deliver another 0.25% rate hike and then point to a pause since the economy is slowing.

EUR/GBP technical analysis

Copy link to section

The EUR/GBP exchange rate has been in a bearish trend in the past few days. It has moved below the Ichimoku cloud indicator and the 50-period moving average. The pair has dropped below the resistance at 0.8583, the highest swing on July 10.

Further, the MACD indicator has moved below the neutral point. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the next key support at 0.8522, the lowest point on June 19. This view will be confirmed if the Bank of England maintains its hawkish tone.