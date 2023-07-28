Nikkei 225 index analysis after the BoJ yield curve control tweak

The Nikkei 225 index and the USD/JPY rate retreated by more than 2.5% on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) delivered its interest rate decision. Nikkei, which tracks the biggest companies in Japan, dropped to ¥32,102, which was lower than this week’s high of ¥32,650.

Bank of Japan decision

The BoJ made its most important interest rate decision on Friday. In it, the bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at -0.10% as I had predicted here. Instead, the bank decided to tweak its yield curve control program that has been in place for months.

In the statement, the bank said that it would purchase the necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit to the 10-year yield. In this, the bank will allow the 10-year yield to fluctuate in the range of around plus and minus 0.5%. Most importantly, it will have more flexibility on the upper and lower bands of the range.

The yield curve control has been an important part of Japan’s monetary policy. In it, the bank set limits of the 10-year bond yields and then purchased as much bonds as possible to ensure that the yield remained in it. That program has cost the bank billions of yen over the years.

The BoJ decision came a few hours after Japan published strong inflation numbers. Data showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose from 2.3% in June to 2.5% in July. Core inflation in Tokyo remained at 3.2%.

Nikkei 225 top movers

Most Nikkei 225 index companies were in the red after the BoJ interest rate decision. The worst performer in the index was Hino Motors, whose shares plunged by over 10% after the company published weak results. It made a big loss because of its engine data falsification scandal.

The other worst-performing Nikkei 225 constituents are Canon, Fujitsu, Seiko Epson, and Olympus. All these are manufacturing companies that have a tech element. Other well-known firms like Nissan, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsui Chemicals also slumped.

Nikkei bank stocks jumped after the decision. Shares of companies like Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Concordia Financial Group, Aozora Bank, and China Bank jumped by over 3%.

Looking ahead, there are signs that the Nikkei index has some more downside going forward. It has pulled back from the year-to-date high of ¥33,640 to about ¥32,000. Notably, on the daily chart, the index is stuck slightly above the 50-day moving average.

Therefore, a break below the moving average will push the stock sharply lower in the near term. If this happens, the next level to watch will be at ¥30,734, the highest swing in October last year.