Josh Wolfe says AI-powered biotech is going to ‘change humanity’

Biotech will likely be one of the most notable beneficiaries of artificial intelligence, says Josh Wolfe – the Co-Founder of Lux Capital.

Wolfe’s view on AI-powered biotech

Copy link to section

Wolfe agrees that the rising focus on AI will help healthcare at large. He sees transformative applications of foundational models in financial services as well.

But biotech, he noted, is a bull market like none other within artificial intelligence. Speaking recently on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime”, Wolfe said:

People that are training foundation models for true scale in biology from designing individual cells to ultimately cellular medicines – I think is going to change humanity.

According to Statista, artificial intelligence will be a $2.0 trillion market (approximately) by the end of this decade versus $140 billion only in 2022.

Wolfe is going big on AI-backed biotech

Copy link to section

Earlier this year, Lux Capital raised $1.15 billion that Wolfe wants to invest in early-stage AI-powered biology and drug discovery.

It was the firm’s largest and the fastest fund raise ever that concluded in less than three months. At the time, Wolfe had told Fortune:

If you have deep datasets that are proprietary in certain domains like biology, within hospital or clinical records, you’ll have an advantage. There’s going to be a big thrust there.

IBB – the iShares Biotech ETF is currently trading at the same price at which it started the year. But if Wolfe is right, that may just be an opportunity to invest before the train leaves the station.