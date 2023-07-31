JPY slides again despite the BOJ tweaking the yield curve control program

The Japanese yen (JPY) remains the most volatile major currency in 2023, following 2022, when all JPY pairs broke higher. The bullish breakout seen in the JPY pairs was so aggressive last year that the central bank, the Bank of Japan (BOJ), was forced to intervene – twice.

However, interventions in the FX market rarely work. Sure enough, they do work in the sense that they buy time for the central bank to adjust its monetary policy.

The two interventions in 2022 did just that – they bought time.

First, the BOJ sold US dollars and bought JPY when the USD/JPY traded around 146. The move did impress markets for about a day or two.

The rally continued, and when the USD/JPY exchange rate exceeded 151, the BOJ intervened again. This time, more aggressively and with more conviction.

As a result, the USD/JPY exchange rate dropped abruptly, all the way to 130. Such a move is huge in the FX market, and 130 proved to be just an opportunity for buyers to bet again on the JPY pairs – and the JPY weakness.

Nevertheless, the two interventions in 2022 did buy time for the Bank of Japan to adjust its policy. The bank did not hike the interest rate, but last Friday announced that it was tweaking the yield curve control program by allowing yields to rise above the previous cap.

The announcement triggered a sharp move lower in the JPY pairs. At one point, the USD/JPY traded at 138 after it was 142 before the announcement.

But as Invezz pointed out here, the BOJ tweaking the yield curve control program should not derail the yen outlook – which is still bearish.

JPY is back at the levels prior to the BOJ tweaking the yield curve control program

It took the JPY less than 24 trading hours to move back to where it was before the BOJ’s monetary policy announcement. All JPY pairs trade higher than the levels prior to the announcement, and the bias remains bullish considering that this is the last trading day of the month when short-squeezes are not unusual.