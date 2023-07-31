Russell 2000 forecast – is a bullish breakout imminent?

When the Federal Reserve of the United States made it clear that it would not compromise on its fight against inflation, many investors feared that the stock market would be the first to react.

It did. But all the dips have been bought.

Regardless of what stock market index one is looking at, only bullish signs are visible, despite the Fed tightening financial conditions at the fastest pace on record.

The last index joining the bulls party is the Russell 2000. This small-cap US stock market index, tracks 2000 stocks in the Russell 3000 index. It is up +13.18% YTD, and the bias remains bullish.

Russell 2000 recently formed a golden cross

Copy link to section

A golden cross is a technical pattern indicating a bullish potential. Recently, the Russell 2000 index formed such a cross, characterized by a faster moving average (e.g., MA50) crossing above a slower one (MA200).

It is the first in almost half a year and points to a potential rally.

S&P 500 indicates more strength for US stocks

Copy link to section

A small-cap index such as the Russell 2000 cannot rally meaningfully if not accompanied by positive performance in other market corners.

Therefore, the fact that the S&P 500 is bullish too surely helps.

More precisely, at one point during the last trading week, 89% or more of the stocks part of the S&P 500 index were trading above their MA50 average. This is bullish because 12 out of 13 times in the past, when this happened, stocks traded higher one year later.

Summing up, the golden cross in the Russell 2000 index points to more upside. The bullish bias is supported by most S&P 500 stocks trading above their MA50 average.