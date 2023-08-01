BP reports a big drop in Q2 profit: ‘it was a good quarter overall’

Shares of BP plc (LON: BP) are in the green this morning even though the energy giant reported a significant year-on-year decline in its second-quarter profit.

Much like its peers, the oil and gas behemoth attributed weakness in its recently concluded quarter primarily to lower commodity prices.

BP stock is still up because the London-listed firm raised its dividend by 10% to 7.27 cents a share and revealed plans of buying back $1.5 billion worth of its shares in the current quarter. On CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, CEO Bernard Looney said today:

It was a good quarter overall. We grew oil and gas production 3.0%. We drove our production costs down by 9.0% and we grew other parts of the business as well.

BP shares are currently about flat for the year.

BP reports a 70% YoY hit to profit

BP ended the quarter with $2.59 billion of underlying replacement cost profit – down nearly 70% versus a year ago and well below $3.50 billion that experts had forecast.

Its net income printed at $1.79 billion versus $9.26 billion in the same quarter last year, as per the press release. Still, the Chief Executive noted:

We grew our biofuels production by 10%. We almost tripled our power into our EV charging network. We grew our convenience business 7.0%. So, a lot of growth in H1 of the year.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on BP shares.

What else was noteworthy in BP earnings

On Tuesday, BP plc also reported a 42% year-over-year decline in its operating cash flow to $6.29 billion.

The British multinational now has $23.66 billion in net debt on the balance sheet – up from $22.82 billion a year ago. Reiterating the company’s energy transition strategy, CEO Looney told CNBC:

We must invest in today’s system which is oil and gas. At the same time, we’re accelerating energy transition. In 2019, we spent 3.0% of our capital outside of oil and gas, in 2022, that was up to 30%.

