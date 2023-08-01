Enterprise Products Partners revenue and profits dip

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), one of the biggest MLPs in the US, published weak results as energy prices retreated. The company’s operating income dropped from $1.76 billion in Q2’22 to $1.57 billion in Q2’23.

Its net income fell from $1.44 billion to $1.28 billion. As a result, the EBITDA fell from $2.4 billion to $1.86 billion while the adjusted free cash flow dropped to $1.07 billion. This happened as prices of oil and gas retreated.

Enterprise Products Partners is not the only energy company that reported weak results. On Tuesday, BP announced that its quarterly profit dropped by 70% to $2.6 billion. Similarly, Shell, Chevron, and ExxonMobil published a strong decline in profits.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the biggest companies in the American energy industry. Unlike popular names like Marathon, Shell, and ExxonMobil, EPD is not well-known among many Americans.

That’s because the company does not deal with retail customers. Instead, the firm stores and transports energy products like crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has over 50k miles of pipelines in the US and 25 fractional facilities. In a statement, the firm’s CEO said:

Save

“Enterprise had a successful second quarter and reported resilient financial results despite the impacts of lower prices for crude oil, natural gas, NGLs and petrochemicals as a result of uneven global economic and manufacturing activity due in part to higher interest rates.”

Enterprise Products Partners revenue dropped from $16 billion to $10.6 billion in the second quarter. EPD stock price has risen by 9.41% this year.

Save