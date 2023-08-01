Meta focuses on user retention, set to release humanlike AI chatbots

According to a Financial Times report, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots with humanlike personalities as it concentrates on user retention initiatives.

According to sources close to the situation, prototypes of the chatbots have been under development, and the finished products will be able to converse with users on a human level. According to the report, the variety of chatbots will be able to exhibit various personalities and could be made available as soon as next month.

Meta Platforms losing users to competitors

Mark Zuckerberg has put up a spirited fight as he seeks to retain his top position when it comes to social media platforms. A majority of the popular social media apps including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and the newly launched Threads are owned by Meta.

However, Meta has been losing users to upcoming platforms, especially to Twitter, which recently rebranded to X platform. After spending 44 billion in the acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk is doing all he can to make the social media platform a go-to platform. Musk has said that in the near future X platform will become a great player in the world’s financial transactions.

Zuckerberg launched Threads to try and grasp some users of the then Twitter, but reports show that people are losing taste in Zuckerberg’s platform at a time when Twitter has registered a significant growth in the number of monthly users.

Threads saw over 100 million sign-ups within the first five days of its launch on July 5. However, the number of active users on the platform has since dropped from 49 million on July 7 to 23.6 million on July 14 according to a report by SimilarWeb.

According to the sources, the intention of releasing the humanlike chatbots is to offer recommendations and new search functionality in addition to being a “fun product for people to play with

During Meta’s 2023 Q2 earnings call on July 26 that revealed another $3.7 billion investment into metaverse development, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about Threads and said he was “seeing more people coming back daily” than he had expected. Zuckerberg also said that Meta was primarily focused on retaining the users on Threads.