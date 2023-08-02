Exclusive: Bitget report highlights Gen Z reliance on copy trading

Copy trading is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.8% and be worth $3.77 billion by 2028 – and Bitget expects much of that growth to come from Generation Z.

Gen Z makes up nearly half of all copy trades

The crypto derivatives company revealed in a recent study that 44% of those using copy trading on its platform belonged to Gen Z.

It also disclosed the strategy to have brought in over $74 million in profit for its users in the first six months of 2023. According to Gracy Chen – the Managing Director of Bitget:

We, at Bitget, are determined to continue improving our copy trading feature, and that coincides with general philosophy of our Smarter Trading slogan – a key element of our current rebranding effort.

The news arrives only a day after Bitget launched the Builders Program designed for young traders.

Bitcoin is most widely copy traded on Bitget

Bitget also divulged in its research that more than half of the copy trades on its platform involved Bitcoin. Ethereum came in at number two with 44%. In the press release, Chen wrote:

The use of advanced tools, including AI, is making strategies such as copy trading both accessible and profitable for users who do not have extensive knowledge of trading.

Other notable revelations the crypto exchange made following its recent survey include:

Majority of the copy traders (31%) are located in Western Europe

African users are the most interested in copy trading at 62%

72% of the Gen Z traders are attracted to the copy trading strategy

