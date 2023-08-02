Here’s why the BAE Systems share price just popped

BAE Systems (LON: BA) share price has bounced back in the past few weeks as the company’s demand continues rising. The stock jumped to 988p, higher than the year-to-date low of 883p. Despite this rebound, the company’s shares are still in a correction having dropped by over 10% from the highest point this year.

BAE’s business is thriving

BAE Systems is one of the biggest defense contractors in the world. It is a highly diversified company that builds products for the army, airforce, and the navy. Also, it builds solutions that are meant to deter cybercrime.

BAE Systems, like other companies in the industry, is seeing unprecedented demand as the war in Ukraine continues. In its financial statement published on Wednesday, the company said that its order intake jumped by £21.1 billion in the first half of the year. Its total order backlog now stands at over £66.2 billion.

BAE Systems’ revenue jumped by 11% to £12 billion while its underlying earnings jumped by 10% to over £1.3 billion. Operating profits soared by 20% to £1.2 billion. As a result, the management decided to boost its dividends by 11%.

BAE Systems has some more catalysts ahead. For one, defense budgets in its key markets in Europe and the US are rising. The US recently passed an unprecedented $800 billion defense budget for the year.

Therefore, with many weapons moving to Ukraine, BAE Systems is being called upon to replenish the stocks. Further, the company is playing a role in helping Australia build its nuclear submarines as part of AUKUS trilateral program.

Further, BAE is a dividend machine that also upgraded its forward guidance. The company increased its sales guidance to between 5% and 7%. It also increased its EBIT guidance by 200 bps to between 6% and 8% and it free cash flow guidance to £1.8 billion.

BAE Systems share price forecast

The 4H chart shows that the BAE Systems stock price has made a strong bullish rebound in the past few days. It has managed to move above the upper side of the descending channel. Also, it moved above 936.2p, the highest point on July 21st.

The shares moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved above the neutral point at 60. Therefore, I suspect that the shares will continue rising as buyers target the key resistance level at 1,000p.

