Nikola stock price forecast: brace for post-earnings volatility

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock price has done well in the past few months. The shares surged to a nine-month high of $3.25, the highest level since November last year. It is one of the best-performing stocks recently, having jumped by more than 500% from the lowest point this year.

Nikola earnings ahead

Copy link to section

Nikola Motors’ share price has jumped in the past few months even as dilution risks remain. The shares jumped as the company made some important news. First, as I wrote here, the management has differed with Trevor Milton, its founder and key investor, about authorising more shares, which will lead to dilution.

Second, the company announced that it had started manufacturing its sealable hydrogen fuel cell truck that will have a 500-mile range. It will have a refuel time of 20 minutes and 536 horsepower.

The challenge for Nikola is that even with the tax credits, hydrogen trucks are significantly more expensive than diesel-powered ones. Also, since this is a new technology and a large investment, there is a likelihood that demand will be a bit soft.

Further, Nikola announced that it received an additional $16.3 million to build seven hydrogen fueling locations. The new funding means that it has received $58.2 million in the past few months.

Save

Still, the United States requires vast investments in hydrogen fueling stations to incentivise people and companies to buy hydrogen trucks.

The challenge for Nikola Motors is that its balance sheet is not all that supportive. The company ended last quarter with $136 million in cash and short-term investments. That’s a small amount for a company that lost over $169 million in the last quarter.

The next important catalyst for the Nikola stock price is the upcoming earnings scheduled for Thursday. According to investfox.com and other analysts, expectations are that its revenue will come in at $14 million in the second quarter. They also expect that it will have lost 25 cents per share during the quarter.

Nikola Motors stock price forecast

Copy link to section

Save

In my last article on NKLA stock, I recommended that investors should sell their shares when they can as the short-squeeze intensified. That prediction did not work out well, as the shares jumped to the highest level in 9 months.

The stock has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages, while the MACD has moved above the neutral point. The Stochastic Oscillator has moved close to the overbought level.

Therefore, I suspect that the Nikola share price will show some volatility ahead and after its earnings on Thursday. This means that another short-squeeze to about $4 cannot be ruled out. In the long-term, though, my bearish thesis still remains.

Save