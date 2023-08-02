Unity stock inches up despite a Q2 loss: find out more

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) just lifted its outlook for the full year. Shares are up roughly 7.0% in after-hours trading.

Unity stock up on strong Q2 results

It was the strength in its recently concluded quarter really that delivered confidence to the management to raise guidance.

Unity now forecasts its revenue to fall in the range of $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion this year – roughly in line with Street estimates. In a letter to shareholders, the game-engine company said:

Our margin expansion was driven by strong operating expense management, enabled by portfolio choices, productivity improvements across teams, more efficient cloud usage and other optimizations.

In June, the California-based company announced a dedicated AI marketplace as Invezz reported here. Unity stock is now up more than 60% year-to-date.

Key takeaways from Unity’s Q2 earnings print

Net loss printed at $201.2 million versus the year-ago $205.8 million

Per-share loss also narrowed significantly from 69 cents to 51 cents

Revenue soared a whopping 80% year-on-year t $533.5 million

FactSet consensus was 62 cents a share loss on $518 million revenue

Unity noted a 17% year-on-year growth in its Create Solutions in Q2 and an incredible 157% growth in its Grow Solutions. The letter to shareholder also reads:

We continue to reduce our reliance on Professional Services as we build a scalable and profitable business.

Last month, the app-monetisation company launched a beta programme that enabled developers to create experiences for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on Unity stock.

