EUR/GBP forecast: Signal ahead of the BoE rate decision

The EUR/GBP exchange rate moved sideways this week as investors waited for the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE). It also wavered after the worrying UK house price index (HPI) data. It was trading at 0.8600 on Wednesday, a few points below the year-to-date high of 0.8630.

Bank of England decision ahead

The biggest GBP news of the week will be the upcoming BoE decision. It is one of the most troubled central banks because of the stubbornly high inflation and slow growth. The most recent data revealed that the country’s inflation dropped to 7.9% in June, higher than the bank’s target of 2.0%.

Economic growth has also stalled, meaning that the economy has moved into a period of stagflation. On a positive side, there are signs that the country’s inflation is falling.

A report by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showed that prices dropped in June. British retailers like Tesco and Ocado have all sent the same signals. Also, data by Nationwide showed that UK house price index (HPI) dropped sharply in July.

Economists polled by Reuters believe that the BoE will decide to hike interest rates by another 0.25%. If this happens, the bank will move them from 5.0% to 5.25%, the highest level in more than a decade.

The bank will also maintain a hawkish tone since, unlike the Brazilian central bank, it has not yet won the inflation fight. Still, analysts believe that the hiking cycle is about to end. This means that it will likely pause in the coming months.

The BoE rate hike comes a few days after the European Central Bank decided to increase them by 0.25%. In her press conference, the bank signaled that it would continue raising rates for a while.

EUR/GBP technical analysis

EUR/GBP chart by TradingView

The 4H chart shows that the EUR to GBP exchange rate moved sideways on Wednesday. It was oscillating at the 25-period and 50-period moving averages moved sideways. It also moved to the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.

At the same time, the MACD moved above the neutral point while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also drifted upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range unless the Bank of England makes a surprise in its decision. Such a surprise could happen in its monetary policy statement. The key support and resistance levels to watch will be at 0.8551 and 0.8650.

