How Chancer changes the betting market as presale surpasses $1M

Chancer is a new predictive markets application that runs on blockchain. It is the world’s first decentralised betting platform with a peer-to-peer model. With its decentralisation promise, Chancer has been tantalising, with investors angling for a share. Since launching a presale on June 13th, 2023, investors have grabbed nearly $1.1 million. The presale underlines investors’ interest and anticipation before the mainnet launch.

Chancer taps into blockchain technology to change the betting.

One of the key ingredients of Chancer’s early success is its promise of decentralised betting. This is where users can determine what to bet on and set their odds and rules. The bettors also invite peers into their betting markets, or they can join those created by others. It differs from conventional betting, where bookmakers set odds on betting and determine rules.

Chancer markets are user-built rather than bookmakers’ created. Users launch a Chancer market from any event with a probabilistic outcome and invite others into them. The decentralisation allows more opportunities for betting and increases transparency.

Chancer token ($CHANCER) will be the medium of exchanging value on the betting platform. Investors can claim the tokens on successful bets and winnings.

Is Chancer a good investment?

With betting being a popular sector, Chancer has a real chance of being a success. This means owning the Chancer token offers a chance to benefit from future price appreciation.

Chancer also has an investment focus. There are market-making rewards, where users earn the token for creating the P2P markets. Investors can use Chancer’s live stream feature or DAPP to create P2P markets for fun and to earn.

Investors may also stake the native token for yields. This is an ideal way to ensure the platform’s growth by providing liquidity. A Share2Earn feature also allows earnings of $CHANCER by sharing the betting platform.

The future focus is to make Chancer self-sufficient, with numerous revenue-earning opportunities. Users will have a chance to become node validators and get rewarded for it.

Chancer’s strengths also lie in its governance model, which ensures transparency and trust. The project’s code is open source. Anyone can review and propose changes to it. Users also enjoy quadratic governance, where they use their voice credits to vote on governance matters.

Chancer prediction in 2023 and 2024

Chancer fills a gap in betting by introducing blockchain and a P2P betting model. The future increase in the value of the native token rests on its ability to maintain this promise. Early successes in presale mean the potential is huge for the token in the future.

Analysts have a consensus that Chancer could rise up to 10X. The prediction is realistic, given that cryptocurrencies have increased by more than similar margins. However, the projected increase is likely after the main platform launch in Q1 2024. Thus, a price of about $0.1 is probable in 2024 from the current $0.011.

In 2023, we could expect the price of Chancer to be a little wild due to high speculations. This could occur after the token is listed on Uniswap in Q3 2023. Although a 10X price increase is still probable, a conservative triple-digit increase in value is more realistic.

Is Chancer worth buying now?

The Chancer presale is happening fast. The price increases at each stage of the presale. It means that buying in the early stages of the presale presents a better opportunity.

Also, the value of Chancer is set to skyrocket when the token debuts on exchanges. This is when the token will be accessible to many investors. Investors are better off buying at presale than when the token is listed and becomes expensive.

