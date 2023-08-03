RC365 share price rally stalls as a bearish divergence forms

RC365 (LON: RCGH) share price has been in the spotlight in the past few months as it became one of the best-performing companies in London. The shares surged to a record high of 180p in July, which was ~872% above the lowest level this year. It has recently pulled back to the current 128p, ~29% below the highest level this year.

What is RC365 and is it a good buy?

RC365 is a small company that is listed in the London Stock Exchange. It has a market cap of more than 157.6 million pounds, making it a relatively small-cap company.

The firm, which is little known, is headquartered in Hong Kong, where it offers financial technology services. Its provides its services to Hong Kong and China.

The most recent RC365 news came on Wednesday when the company’s subsidiary in Hong Kong signed a the Mastercard Prepaid Card program with Nobel Point, a Malaysian company. This means that the firm will now issue and manage Mastercard Prepaid cards to facilitate payments by Nobel Point.

RC365 share price has jumped after an article published a few months ago made the case of the firm being a good artificial intelligence (AI) stock. It even recently signed a deal with Hatcher for AI solutions.

Further, the most recent results showed that the company’s growth is accelerating. Its revenue jumped from HK8 million in the year to 2022 to over H$16.8 million. Still, its annual loss jumped to over H$5.37 million.

There are some concerns about the shares. For one, it is unclear how the company’s payment solutions will benefit from AI. Also, there are concerns about some Hong Kong companies that go parabolic and then plunge. Some of the most notable ones are AMTD and Prestige Wealth.

Finally, I suspect that the company will seek to raise cash by diluting its shareholders as its losses mount.

RC365 share price forecast

The daily chart shows that the RC365 stock price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. It has moved above all moving averages while the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have formed a bearish divergence pattern.

The stock has also formed what looks like a double-top pattern at around 175p. Therefore, I suspect that the shares will have a bearish breakout in the coming months. If this happens, the key level to watch will be at 47.4p, the lowest level on June 27th.

