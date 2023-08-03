Saudi Arabia to extend its voluntary oil production cut to September

Oil prices are keeping comfortably above the $80 level today after Saudi Arabia said it will extend its voluntary oil production cut to September.

Saudis may even deepen the voluntary cut

Copy link to section

The de-facto leader of OPEC will continue to produce a million barrel per day less of oil next month. According to the state-owned Saudi Press Agency:

In effect, the Kingdom’s production for the month of September 2023 will be approximately 9 million barrels per day.

SPA also said that Saudi Arabia may even deepen the voluntary cut that’s been in place since July. Note that a few other members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have also revealed plans of keeping supply down voluntarily by 1.66 million barrels per day through 2024.

Oil prices have already been in an aggressive uptrend in recent weeks.

Save

What does it mean for the equity investors?

Copy link to section

The aforementioned voluntary cuts, however, are not very likely to weigh on stock prices moving forward considering Piper Sandler raised its year-end target on S&P 500 this week to 4,825 – up another 5.0% from here.

Experts at the financial services company wrote in their recent research note that the market breadth is improving which typically suggests a sustainable upward trend.

This study detracts from the assertion that the market’s leadership has been limited to just seven magnificent mega-cap stocks. There are plenty of other large-cap stocks helping lift this market higher.

Last month, the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalled that it “may” not raise rates any further. At writing, the equities market is up nearly 20% for the year.

Save