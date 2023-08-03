Tel Aviv Stock Exchange partners with Fireblocks to offer crypto services

The only public stock exchange in Israel is getting ready to launch cryptocurrency services, which will lead to the introduction of more regulated cryptocurrency opportunities in Israel. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is set to start offering a range of new digital asset products and services in partnership with the digital asset platform Fireblocks.

TASE has said that the partnership will allow it to provide institutional-grade digital asset solutions for regulated entities.

Tel Avis Stock Exchange crypto services journey

In October 2022, the TASE formally announced its intentions to build a blockchain-based digital asset platform. The Israeli stock exchange wanted to consider various options as part of the plan, including the adoption of innovative technologies into specialised platforms and the conversion of existing infrastructure to these technologies.

The stock exchange wanted to provide a variety of services and goods for digital assets in addition to other things.

The TASE published a proposal in March 2023 to approve the expansion of cryptocurrency trading activities to non-banking members. The proposal states that non-banking participants will be authorised suppliers of crypto trading and custodial services.

TASE agreement with Fireblocks

The partnership’s goal is to bring together Fireblocks’ technology for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets with the expertise and market presence of TASE in the Israeli market.

The new partnership between the TASE and Fireblocks is a “monumental leap forward in the global digital assets landscape,” according to TASE clearing executive Orly Grinfeld. According to Grinfeld, the collaboration:

“We are unwavering in our pursuit of revolutionizing the industry and the local capital market, and this collaboration epitomizes our dedication to delivering secure, regulated, and innovative digital asset solutions.”

The partnership between Fireblocks and the TASE builds on the accomplishments of Project Eden, a project whose goal is to use blockchain technology to issue and settle digital government bonds. The proof-of-concept stage of the project, which was finished in early June 2023, involved Fireblocks and the cryptocurrency company BlockFold.

