WAGMI Games on boards top talent from established games companies

The entertainment and gaming company WAGMI Games has announced key appointments in order to transform Web3 entertainment. The mobile-first gaming company has onboarded a number of experts with backgrounds in top international gaming studios.

WAGMI Games is on a mission to drive mass adoption of Web3 games, which currently attract just 3% of the 3 billion players who regularly participate in gaming. The company is confident that by eliminating the barriers to participation, onboarding difficulties, and crypto wallet requirements, it can create highly engaging games that are mass-market-ready.

The recent WAGMI Games appointments

WAGMI Games has tapped top talent in the Web3 environment from established game companies. Among those onboarded onto the WAGMI team is Esteban Gil, who oversaw the top-grossing mobile game Garena Free Fire and worked as LPM (Lean Portfolio Management) at Respawn and Apex Legends. Esteban will be in charge of developing business strategies with a focus on consumer-oriented products.

Projecting his elation for joining WAGMI, Esteban Gil said:

“I’m excited to apply the skills and experience I’ve gained from the mobile space to the world of web3 and NFT technology. I believe that these technologies have the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that journey. By leveraging these cutting-edge technologies, we can deliver even more engaging and immersive gaming experiences to our fans around the world.”

The other top talent that WAGMI Games has added to its team is Brent Pease, former Director of Operations at Electronic Arts. The highly experienced executive is the new COO/GM at WAGMI, overseeing operations with a focus on implementing key growth strategies. He is a widely respected figure within the gaming industry, having founded Industrial Toys before assuming a senior role at Electronic Arts, which acquired his startup.

In acknowledging his new role at the gaming company, Brent Pease said:

“’I am honored to have been asked to bring my 30 years of experience in building games and companies to this incredible team of passionate creators. This is the most exciting vision for players I have seen and I look forward to making amazing games at WAGMI that thrill our ever-growing community.”

WAGMI’s ability to convince Brent Pease and Esteban Gil to join its team is a testament to its vision and endorsement of Web3 gaming. The two new appointments will play a key role in helping the company bring mobile gaming to a new audience.

