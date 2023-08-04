Bridgecoin’s new lending platform allows users to defer crypto gains tax

On August 3, Bridgecoin Capital revealed a new first-of-a-kind platform to lend clients’ cryptocurrency into real estate assets. Their experienced team has been exploring ways to merge blockchain and the commercial real estate market since 2018.

The first tax-efficient model for blockchain

Copy link to section

Bridgecoin launches lending platform for users to defer crypto gains tax via real estate assets –

“Our process does not tokenize real estate assets, but borrows our customers’ crypto while paying a flat rate as interest.” Bridgecoin Capital has launched a new lending platfor… pic.twitter.com/QFkxBCGaL8 — The Industry Spread (@industryspread) August 4, 2023

The firm presents the new model as the first tax-efficient way of preserving wealth within the blockchain market. It attains that by differing cryptocurrency capital gains using real estate to diversify client portfolios and defer taxes.

Tax complications in Crypto

Copy link to section

While crypto investors earned approximately $163 billion during the previous bull run, they encountered tax obstacles for capital increases. Players with gains, including crypto whales, accredited investors, and institutional investors, lost billions on taxes.

Meanwhile, Brdiegcapital’s team has designed a regulated process allowing users to collateralize their digital currencies into cash loans before lending to interest-lucrative real estate businesses. That will prevent the transfer of capital gains tax.

Save

The new upgrade will put crypto gains into better usage than paying taxes while prioritizing compliance and transparency. The firm stated that its regulation-centered method would ensure a stable platform to benefit customers from interest and tax features.

Bridgecoin clarified that their procedure doesn’t tokenize real estate products but borrows clients’ crypto, paying flat rates as interest.

Save