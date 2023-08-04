Bridgecoin’s new lending platform allows users to defer crypto gains tax
- Bridgecoin Capital unveiled a functionality that lends clients’ crypto into real estate assets.
- It’s the first tax-efficient model for preservice wealth within the blockchain market.
- The new lending platform allows customers to defer crypto capital gains through real estate.
On August 3, Bridgecoin Capital revealed a new first-of-a-kind platform to lend clients’ cryptocurrency into real estate assets. Their experienced team has been exploring ways to merge blockchain and the commercial real estate market since 2018.
The first tax-efficient model for blockchainCopy link to section
The firm presents the new model as the first tax-efficient way of preserving wealth within the blockchain market. It attains that by differing cryptocurrency capital gains using real estate to diversify client portfolios and defer taxes.
Tax complications in CryptoCopy link to section
While crypto investors earned approximately $163 billion during the previous bull run, they encountered tax obstacles for capital increases. Players with gains, including crypto whales, accredited investors, and institutional investors, lost billions on taxes.
Meanwhile, Brdiegcapital’s team has designed a regulated process allowing users to collateralize their digital currencies into cash loans before lending to interest-lucrative real estate businesses. That will prevent the transfer of capital gains tax.
The new upgrade will put crypto gains into better usage than paying taxes while prioritizing compliance and transparency. The firm stated that its regulation-centered method would ensure a stable platform to benefit customers from interest and tax features.
Bridgecoin clarified that their procedure doesn’t tokenize real estate products but borrows clients’ crypto, paying flat rates as interest.
