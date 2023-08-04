USA MLS predictions just got more exciting with Messi Inter Miami debut

Inter Miami, an American soccer team currently at the bottom of the USA Major League Soccer (MLS), is making headlines with its new signings. The team has gone all out to net high-end football players including Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets.

Inter Miami has only picked up 16 points out of 19 matches. However, David Beckham and Inter Miami’s co-owner Jorge Mas promised fans that they would be making major signings before the opening of the second leg and things seem to be falling right in place. The team is also trying to get Luis Suarez among other top players to join the team before their next fixture on August 21.

The US Messi mania

While the USA Major League Soccer is way behind in terms of quality compared to the likes of the English premier league, Messi’s move has drawn an electrifying effect, especially to Miami residents eager to see the G.O.A.T. play in their backyard.

So far, Messi has played three games for Inter Miami and has scored five goals. While he has scored two goals in each of his last two games, his best Inter Miami goal still remains his game-winning shot in his debut against Cruz Azul on July 21.

Lionel Messi scored a last-second winner with a curling free-kick in his debut game for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul, lifting his new team to a 2-1 victory in the Leagues Cup opener.

The club has even been forced to add extra seats to their 18,000 capacity stadium to accommodate the fans surge who seem not to care about the increased match tickets as long as they get to see the G.O.A.T. in action.

And while some may want to believe the hype is just for a time, Messi has been known to maintain his gameplay throughout and the best might be yet to come despite his advanced age. That said, The American MLS could be headed for a major explosion, which is a win for football players, fans, and bettors in the country known for all other games except football.

