Shiba Memu generates fresh buzz with BitMart listing

Shiba Memu (SHMU) has hit a new milestone in its presale and released a major announcement amid the broader market malaise. On August 3, the new artificial intelligence-powered crypto project made waves across the meme coin world with the announcement of its listing on BitMart – one of the top crypto exchanges in the market.

Shortly after, the presale – which is scheduled to end in 60 days – surpassed the $1.6 million raised. The latest developments has added to the unrelenting investor exuberance surrounding this AI-powered project.

What is Shiba Memu?

An AI dashboard that’s expected to be the engine of an intelligent marketing system is what has Shiba Memu in a buzz. The clever integration of blockchain technology and AI into a novel meme coin strategy is already proving a game-changer. As shown by the presale performance so far, investors looking to position themselves ahead of the next market cycle view the SHMU presale as an opportunity.

Shiba Memu is in presale and is currently priced at $0.0181. Its price follows a simple but effective and attractive 24-hour schedule. What this means is that the price of SHMU goes up slightly every 24 hours, with the next increase for instance set to push it to $0.0183.

Shiba Memu growth projections – AI is a big deal

Blockchain technology has continued to gain traction across the world and recent regulatory developments have the crypto community upbeat. On top of this is a hot narrative that’s AI. Both crypto and AI sectors are projected to grow significantly, the latter providing a base for key forecasts by leading tech companies including Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft and Nvidia.

The same goes for this new project that’s looking to tap into natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and predictive analytics to develop a self-marketing platform powered by the SHMU token. The whitepaper outlines an allocation of 85% of tokens for the presale.

Is the presale a good time to invest in Shiba Memu?

Although investors will get their tokens when the presale ends and distribution takes place, many see the price levels as attractive entry points for a project lining up for a shot at meme coin supremacy. Coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe have established communities and are big hitters in the market cap rankings.

However, Shiba Memu’s presale is showing just how taken by its AI play investors are that it wouldn’t be surprising to see SHMU perched above any of these leading tokens. The BitMart listing announcement may herald the new beginning that takes Shiba Memu to new heights when it finally goes live in the open market.

In that case, SHMU tokens might turn out to be a great buy for anyone who acquires them during this presale, from the earliest birds who bought at $0.011125 to those likely to join when price is at $0.024400. Notably, the token’s price will have increased by 119% from the initial level. For those who buy SHMU today, that means an increase of about 35% from $0.0181.

