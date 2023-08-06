USD/JPY forecast: Signals for the week of 06 – 11th August

The USD/JPY exchange rate drifted downwards on Friday as investors reacted to the latest US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data. The pair retreated to a low of 142 ahead as traders focused on the upcoming US consumer inflation data.

US inflation and Japan household spending ahead

Copy link to section

The USD to JPY rate dropped after the US published mixed NFP data. In a report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that the economy added over 187k jobs in July, lower than the previous month’s increase of 209k. The data showed that the labor market was softening, as we wrote here.

On a positive side, the country’s wage growth continued in July, rising by 4.4% while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The strong wage growth, however, meant that the Fed could continue hiking interest rates in the coming months. This view was confirmed by Michele Bowman, who said that:

“The recent lower inflation reading was positive, but I will be looking for consistent evidence that inflation is on a meaningful path down toward our 2% goal as I consider further rate increases.”

Other Fed officials have pointed to more rate hikes in the next few meetings. These officials include Raphael Bostic of Atlanta Fed and Chicago’s Austan Goolbee. They cite the fact that core inflation has remained stubbornly high above the 2% target.

The next key USD/JPY news will be US inflation data scheduled for Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters believe that core inflation remained at 4.8% while the headline CPI fell rose slightly to 3.4%. If these analysts are accurate, it means that the Fed will likely deliver another 25 basis point hike in September.

Save

Japan will publish the latest household spending and overtime pay data on Tuesday as traders continue reflecting on BoJ’s decision to tweak its yield curve policy.

USD/JPY technical analysis

Copy link to section

Save

The USD/JPY pair rose to a high of 143.76 on August 3rd as traders reacted to the Fitch credit rating downgrade. It then quickly erased some of those gains after the US published the non-farm payrolls data. The current level of 141.92 is an important one since it was the highest point on July 23rd.

It has also crossed the 25-period and 50-period moving averages while the Stochastic Oscillator has moved to the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as the credit rating downgrade fear eases and as traders wait for the US inflation data. The level at 140 will provide important support.

Save