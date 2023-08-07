Shiba Memu defies risk-off mood as presale raises $1.6M, but should you buy?

Shiba Memu, a new revolutionary and meme crypto project, has raised more than $1.638 million in presale. The project has generated waves since launching the presale due to its AI angle. Shiba Memu will use AI to market itself and deliver utility to its investors. Investors see the project beyond a mere meme label. The token price dynamics may also entice investors as the value rises daily at 6 PM. To buy SHMU, visit the project’s website.

Risk-off sentiment infiltrates markets

Copy link to section

Markets are currently in a risk-off mood, with crypto and stocks affected. In crypto, only Shiba Inu remained in the positive territory over the past week in the top 20. The gains reflect positive expectations of its blockchain project, Shibarium.

Stocks were mixed as investors assessed the state of the economy and future actions by Fed. Earlier in the month, the rating agency, Fitch, downgraded US’s long-term rating to “AA+” from “AAA.” Despite the agency assigning a “stable outlook” and reaffirming the US rating to “AAA,” the rating has sent mixed signals.

Meanwhile, the US economy generated fewer-than-expected jobs in July. However, there were notable declines in unemployment and wage gains. The report has sent mixed signals on the path of economic tightening.

The mixed outlook may be responsible for the slow and negative gains in crypto. This has not deterred investors in Shiba Memu, potentially explaining the prospects for the project.

Save

What is Shiba Memu?

Copy link to section

Shiba Memu is a meme cryptocurrency that is AI-powered. The project derives its value from using AI to market itself, create PR, and generate hype. Shiba Memu continually reinvents itself, learning from the crème de la crème to become a marketing powerhouse.

Unlike its meme predecessors, Shiba Memu doesn’t rely on influencer mentions to become a sensation. It does this by writing its own story across social forums and networks. With this capability, Shiba Memu has great potential to become an influential meme token.

Shiba Memu also keeps its investors informed through an AI dashboard. Users can ask questions, give ideas, and monitor the latest marketing activities in real time. In fact, users can earn SHMU by giving valuable feedback about the AI system.

Will Shiba Memu dethrone other meme cryptocurrencies?

Copy link to section

Obviously, there is enough cake for everyone in the meme space. As such, one cannot certainly suggest that Shiba Memu will dethrone its meme peers. However, with its uniqueness, Shiba Memu could become a household name.

Think about big AI projects like ChatGPT. The early success of ChatGPT shows AI is here to stay. Shiba Memu could ride on this growing trend to gain success and outperform its meme peers.

Also, there is a lot to expect in the future capabilities of Shiba Memu. AI applications in marketing are fast growing. As most operations shift to blockchain and AI, Shiba Memu could become influential in the transition. This makes the project’s future sustainability robust and capable of outperforming its closest peers.

Should you invest in Shiba Memu?

Copy link to section

Meme cryptocurrencies, in general, have been demanded assets. The market value skyrocketed to $20 billion in early 2022 from $0 in early 2020. Early investors have hit supernormal returns each time a meme surge happens. However, meme cryptocurrencies’ inability to hold value is a major concern. The characteristic stems from the lack of real-world utility from the assets.

A major advantage of Shiba Memu is that it is still new and is built with a sustainability focus. With the fast-selling presale, the token listing could welcome wild price moves. The gains could be maintained due to the AI angle and the unique value proposition of the project. This makes Shiba Memu a potential investment for 2023 and beyond.

Save