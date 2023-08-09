Chancer Announces BitMart Exchange Listing as Presale Races Past $1m Mark

London, United Kingdom, August 7th, 2023, Chainwire

Chancer, one of the most exciting new crypto projects in 2023, has raced past the significant $1 million fundraising milestone. This coincides with the announcement that their first exchange listing will take place on BitMart – a hugely popular exchange with users in over 180 countries with a trading volume of over $500 million per day.

Those interesting in getting involved at the current price can do so at $0.011 before it rises by 9% to $0.012 in Stage 3 of the presale.

Chancer’s CEO, Adam Kelbie, commented: “We’re thrilled to see our trajectory accelerating with each passing day. The support from our community fuels our enthusiasm to dive deeper into the development of our beta platform. We’re actively pursuing various exchange partnerships and keeping a close eye on the performance of similar projects. BitMart is just the initial step on this promising journey for Chancer!”

Chancer tokens are available to buy on the official website.

Chancer: a disruptive force reshaping the traditional betting industry



Chancer is gaining an impressive following off the back of a simple but powerful premise, “Your Game, Your Rules, Your Odds.”

Their product removes the potential for manipulation by a centralized betting house or bookmaker, and puts the power back into the hands of the bettors.

The concept is simple; anyone can set up a bet on anything they want using the Chancer platform, set the odds they want, and other people can choose to bet against them via a live broadcast.

From the small-time wagers with friends on who can hit bullseye 3 times in a row, to betting thousands of people worldwide on the Super Bowl outcome with your own odds – as long as there is a way to verify the outcome, then there can be a betting market on Chancer.

All bets are made and paid out in CHANCER tokens, which gives the coin utility as it is the lifeblood of the entire platform.

Chancer is also CertiK audited, the leading blockchain auditor that has reviewed other leading projects in the space including The Sandbox, Floki, and Blockchain Bets.

What’s driving Chancer forwards



Chancer offers its users multiple ways to potentially earn, through betting, market-making rewards, staking, and the innovative Share2Earn scheme. With a unique setup where betting engagement directly influences rewards, Chancer has quickly piqued the interest of the social-centric crypto world.

Founders, Adam and Paul Kelbie, are active participants in shaping Chancer’s lively community. They consistently engage with members on multiple platforms and take part in Chancer’s various wagers between each other and directly with community members.

With the online gambling industry estimated at $64 billion in 2022, Chancer’s potential to cause a significant shift is enticing crypto investors. By delivering on its plan, Chancer could pose a challenge to industry heavyweights such as Playtech and Bet 365.

To continue gaining traction and attracting new users, Chancer is currently hosting giveaways, including $100,000 in tokens and a $25,000 Las Vegas trip. As a testament to its fun-loving ethos and commitment to its community, anyone holding CHANCER tokens can participate via Gleam.

About Chancer



Chancer is set to develop the world’s first decentralized social predictive markets platform. This will allow Chancer token holders to create, and participate in their very own predictive markets based on their interests, expertise and social opportunities.

The project intends to disrupt the global gambling and betting market by ‘removing the house’ and taking a slice of the market share as it garners attention by challenging the traditional bookmaking and betting business model.

