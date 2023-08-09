Zomato share price has more upside despite pricey valuation

Zomato (NSE: ZOMATO) share price has lived to my expectation as the company published strong results. In April. I predicted that the stock would jump by ~29% to ₹75. This forecast was correct as the shares jumped to a multi-month high of 102.30p.

Zomato is now profitable

Zomato did something that many of its peer companies have struggled to do: it made a profit. In a statement last week, the company said that it achieved profitability earlier than expected.

Zomato’s profit came as demand for its food delivery services jumped in India. Its revenue jumped by 70.9% YoY to ₹24.16 billion, which was higher than what analysts were expecting. Monthly transactions jumped by 5% to 17.5 million.

The company’s net profit came in at over ₹20 million, which was higher than a loss of over ₹1.86 billion it made in the same quarter in 2022. It has a deferred tax gain of ₹170 million. The company expects that its revenue growth and profitability will continue.

Zomato’s business conditions are improving as India’s inflation retreats. Analysts believe that the country’s inflation has dropped to ~6% as grain stockpiles rise. Falling inflation will lead to more orders for the company.

Still, the main concern for the company is that its valuation is still relatively high. In a recent note, analysts at Profitmart Securities wrote that:

“The company is on the right direction and has delivered a small net profit. However, we would remain cautious as the financials do not justify the current valuations.”

This valuation will be justified if the company maintains its growth trajectory and profitability.

Zomato share price forecast

ZOMATO chart by TradingView

The daily chart shows that the Zomato stock price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. This rebound saw it jump above the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level. It also flipped the important resistance at 75.50, the highest point in November last year.

The stock’s upside is being supported by the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. It has also jumped above the Ichimoku cloud indicator. Therefore, the stock has more upside in the coming months. If this happens, the next level to watch will be at 120 INR, which is the 61.8% retracement level.

