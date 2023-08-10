Avoid Scottish Mortgage and ARKK: Buy these 2 ETFs instead

Scottish Mortgage (LON: SMT) and Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) are two popular funds that seek to invest in innovative and fast-growing companies in technology companies. After several years of outperformance, the two funds have severely lagged the broader market and the technology sector. In the past 12 months, SMT and ARKK stocks have retreated by 20% and 15%, respectively.

Scottish Mortgage vs Ark Innovation Fund

Copy link to section

SMT and ARKK funds are actively managed funds that seek to outperform the market by investing in tech companies. The two funds have a different approach to this. Arkk invests primarily in American tech companies that are listed in the United States. Its biggest companies are Tesla, Roku, Coinbase, Zoom. and Block.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Scottish Mortgage, on the other hand, invests in global technology companies from around the world. While most of its companies are publicly traded, the fund allocates funds in several private companies. The biggest constituents in Scottish Mortgage are ASML, Moderna, Tesla, and Nvidia. Its private companies are Northvolt, SpaceX, Stripe, Zipline, and Bytedance.

The challenge for Scottish Mortgage is that the world is going through a liquidity issue as rates rise. As a result, there are risks to its private portfolio, as companies like SpaceX and Stripe delay their IPOs. In its fundraising in March, Stripe’s valuation dropped by half to $50 billion.

SMT and ARKK funds outperformed the broader market in the era of low-interest rates. Recently, however, they have lagged as interest rates jumped to the highest level in over 22 years. There is a likelihood that rates will either rise or remain at an elevated level for a while.

Save

Investing in QQQ and XLK ETFs are better funds

Copy link to section

Save

ARKK, SMT, QQQ, XLK stock charts

I believe that investors seeking growth should consider allocating funds to passive funds like Invesco QQQ and SPDR Technology Select ETF (XLK). These two funds have over $202 billion and $49 billion. QQQ invests in the Nasdaq 100 index while XLK allocates in tech companies in the S&P 500 index. Historically, these funds tend to have a close correlation.

There are three main reasons why QQQ and XLK are better than ARKK and SMT. First, these are passive funds with little expense ratio. XLK has a gross expense ratio of 0.10% while QQQ’s is at 0.20%. In contrast, ARKK and SMT’s ratios are 0.75% and 0.34%, respectively. Therefore, it does not make sense to overpay for underperformance.

Second, unlike SMT, these funds invest in highly liquid publicly traded companies. This helps explain why the share price’s discount to NAV has grown to over 18% from 0.5% in 2021. Finally, XLK and QQQ funds are highly predictable since they track well-known indices. In contrast, ARKK and SMT’s purchases depend on the fund managers. In ARKK’s case, the team is led by Cathie Wood while SMT’s management has seen some management challenges recently.

Save