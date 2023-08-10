Luckin Coffee stock price has more upside if it flips $33.29

Luckin Coffee stock price rebound accelerated on Thursday in a high-volume environment as investors cheered the recent earnings. The stock jumped to a high of $32, a few points below the YTD high of $33.41.

Luckin’s growth is accelerating

Luckin Coffee is one of the fastest-growing coffee chain companies in the world. The company aims to be the Chinese version of Starbucks. And it is achieving this as the number of stores rise.

The company has grown its store openings to over 10,000 and more are in the pipeline. As a result, its revenue in the quarter came in at RMB 6.2 billion, a 88% YoY increase. This revenue growth happened even as China’s recovery stalled.

Luckin Coffee’s revenue grew because of higher volumes, more products, and relatively higher prices. The number of monthly transacting customers jumped while same-store sales rose by 20.8%.

The company is also becoming highly profitable. Its operating profit jumped to RMB 1.1 billion as the company balances between growth and profitability. As I wrote in my last article, Luckin has more catalysts ahead.

First, coffee prices have dropped sharply in the past few months. They have fallen by about 22% from the highest level in May. The benefit is that the company can now improve its margins.

Second, the firm has grown its market share in China, where it now runs over 10k stores. Scale is an important metric for a company like Luckin Coffee. This growth has happened in a cost-conscious manner.

Finally, Luckin has room to grow internationally in countries in Europe, Asia, and South America. This growth will be helped by the company’s strong balance sheet, as the CFO said:

“So we now have no interest-bearing debt and our cash position remains very strong with more than RMB5.2 billion of cash at bank and on hand or US $724.9 million as of June 30, 2023.”

Luckin Coffee stock price forecast

The daily chart shows that the LKNCY stock price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. As a result, the shares have moved above all moving averages. Most importantly, the stock is trading at an important level, which was the highest point on March 2nd.

This means that the shares have formed what looks like a double-top pattern whose neckline is at $17.74. In price action analysis, this pattern is usually a bearish sign. Therefore, bulls need to move above this month’s high of $33.30. If this happens, the next level to watch will be at $40.

