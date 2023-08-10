MULN stock price: Mullen Automotive bankruptcy risks remain

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) stock price is slowly becoming worthless. The shares have plunged by more than 98% this year, bringing its total market cap to just $70 million. This is a major downfall for a company that spent $240 million acquiring ELMS and $148 million buying Bollinger Motors.

Will Mullen Automotive bankrupt?

In January, I warned that Mullen Automotive had a higher probability of going bankrupt. At the time, I wrote that the company needed millions of dollars to become a viable competitor in the EV industry.

Mullen does not have these funds as its cash balances have continued dwindling. Data compiled by SeekingAlpha shows that its cash and short-term investments stood at about $60 million at the end of the first quarter.

While $60 million is still a lot of money, it compared with the company’s net loss of over $114 million. Therefore, while the company has some lines of credit, it clearly needs more money.

Mullen Automotive has made some strides in the past few months. For example, it has received many orders and started a limited manufacturing run. But to ramp up production, the firm needs more money.

The recent results by other EV companies like Rivian, Lucid, and even Ford shows that these companies are still spending a lot of money, many months after they started deliveries.

Mullen Automotive has limited sources of money. For one, liquidity in the debt market is tight as interest rates remains at an elevated level. At the same time, its stock has plunged, making it difficult for the company to sell additional shares. Therefore, I still believe that bankruptcy is still possible.

The next important Mullen Automotive news to watch will come out on Friday when the company will publish its financial results. These results will likely show another net loss for the quarter.

MULN stock price forecast

Conducting a technical analysis for MULN share price is not easy since the stock has moved sideways in the past few days. Its volatility has plunged to the lowest level since January this year.

Therefore, I believe that the stock has more downside. However, it is extremely risky to short the stock at this point because Mullen is still one of the most popular meme stocks in the market. As such, any negative report could be welcomed by a brief dip followed by a parabolic move as we saw with WeWork this week. WeWork stock price jumped by over 118% even after the company expressed bankruptcy risks.

