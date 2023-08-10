Sprout Social stock price dipped: Where is it heading to?

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) stock price sell-off gained steam after the company published weak financial results and growth. The shares dropped to ~$44, the lowest level since June 27th. They have dropped by more than 35% from the highest point this year.

Growth is falling

Sprout Social is a technology company that is in the social media business. It is a business-to-business firm whose software helps companies manage their social media posts, replies, and messaging in one platform. It also has a comprehensive data analytics suite.

Sprout Social is used by some of the biggest companies in the world like Equifax, SoFi, Radisson, and Square, among others. Its solution is widely needed since many customers are using social media to communicate with their customers.

Sprout Social’s challenge is that many companies that use social media have a provider already. Some of its key competitors are platforms like Buffer, HootSuite, Sendible, and AgoraPulse among others. As such, it is highly difficult for the company to hike prices.

Sprout Social stock price dipped after the company published its financial results this month. Its revenue rose by 29% YoY to $79.3 million, with most of it being subscriptions. The number of customers paying over $50k rose by 48% while those paying $250k and above rose by 130%.

Sprout Social’s operating income was $1.9 million while its cash and short-term investments rose to over $192.4 million. The company also acquired Tagger in Q2 for $140 million using funds in its balance sheet and a revolving credit facility. Tagger is a company that provides influencer marketing company.

Sprout Social stock price has dropped after the company lowered its Q3 revenue guidance. It expects its total revenue is expected to come in at $84.1 million and $84.2 million, against the expected $85 million.

Sprout Social stock price forecast

The daily chart shows that the SPT stock price made a bearish breakout after the company lowered its forward guidance. As it gapped lower, the shares moved below the ascending channel shown in green. The stock has moved below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

It has also flipped the important support at $45.54 (November 7 2022 into a resistance. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below the neutral point at 50. Therefore, the downward trend has more room to run in the next few weeks. If this happens, the next support level to watch will be at $40.

