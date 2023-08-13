Sui price surges, but here’s why you should consider Shiba Memu

Sui price surged from $0.1 to explore the $2 mark following a remarkable 1,900% surge. The uptick followed the project’s mid-April Initial DEX Offering and 3 May main net launch.

However, the alt failed to retain the heights, retreating to trade beneath the $1 price zone. Meanwhile, Sui enthusiasts await a rebound from the cryptocurrency.

Sui price outlook

SUI hovers at $0.6078 following a 3% surge. However, its trading volume has plunged 22% to around $79 million. Further, the token gained 2% over the past week. Meanwhile, the chart confirms bearishness as SUI trades beneath the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

The Relative Strength Index at 40.78 displays imminent oversold conditions for Sui, highlighting a potential price surge. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence wavers beyond the signal line, with green candlesticks surfacing. That shows buyers joining the market.

The indicators confirm SUI price might increase in the coming few days. Nonetheless, the altcoin remains massively lower than its May peaks.

Failure to skyrocket from the support at $0.5592 will mean challenges to hit the resistance at $1, leading to more price dips.

Shiba Memu – increased ROI & self-sufficiency with AI

Shiba Memu is a new crypto project that intends to dominate the ongoing meme coin mania and surged artificial intelligence interest. Equating itself to “100 marketing agencies,” Shiba Memu uses machine learning and AI to promote itself.

As a marketing powerhouse, Shiba Memu utilizes AI software to learn from fruitful promotion approaches, create PR and advertise itself across various social platforms and forums.

Shia Memu uses state-of-art technologies to ensure benefits such as heightened transparency, self-sufficiency, and increased return on investment. The project presents a lucrative opportunity for enthusiasts interested in longer-term substantial profits.

Should you invest in Shiba Memu (SHMU)

Shiba Memu could be a money-making opportunity as it might benefit from its focus on AI. As the meme coin advances, it will become more powerful and intelligent, leading to exponential growth. Leveraging artificial intelligence for enhanced marketing capabilities makes SHMU an attractive candidate for the next broad-based crypto market rally.

Shiba Memu’s open-ended presale has surpassed $1.8 million. Notably, SHMU’s prices surge every day at 6 p.m. GMT. The press time value is $0.019675, whereas the next price would be $0.019900. You can access all information about this astounding meme coin project on their official website.

Invezz.com reported how Shiba Memu continues to create buzz in the digital assets market despite the ongoing crypto winter.

