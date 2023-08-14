Chancer’s presale. Is it a bullish bet in 2023 and the future?

Chancer launched a presale of its token on June 13, 2023. Investors bought $1.33 million of the tokens two months after the launch. The sale happens amid growing enthusiasm for its social betting platform powered by blockchain. For many, Chancer presents a significant opportunity in betting, one of the strongest growing sectors. More so, its peer-to-peer betting model allows investors to be in charge. With the presale happening first, how bullish can this token become?

The idea behind Chancer and P2P betting

For a long time, betting has been left in the hands of bookmakers. The bookmakers determine what bettors can predict on. They also fix the odds and rules of the game. This has limited betting to typical sports and major events such as football, basketball, etc.

Chancer has pondered how investors and bettors can play a greater role. Through a blockchain platform, investors can bet remotely on multiple events. That includes allowing them to bet on the events or situations they like.

As an example, assume Jil expects athlete A to win a marathon. James holds a different opinion, and they want to place a bet for and against the event. Using the Chancer platform, Jil can create a betting market for the outcome of the marathon. He can then invite James (peer) and thus the P2P label. Under the model, Jil and James can determine the odds of winning and the rules to guide them.

With a P2P model, Chancer aims to decentralise betting. The model is expected to increase the number of probabilistic events and situations to bet on.

The investment idea behind Chancer

Chancer may feel like an improved betting platform, but it’s more than that. The platform is built to attract investors looking to grow their passive incomes.

First, the Chancer token carries huge potential. The token is the means of exchanging value on the platform and claiming winnings. With betting a strong and growing sector, more bettors on Chancer will help the token to surge in price.

Secondly, users get rewarded for creating Chancer markets. As such, the platform confers investors with benefits for their market-making expertise and effort.

Thirdly, Chancers can stake the token and generate yields. They also get discounted fees for creating or joining P2P games. And when they get more users to join the platform, they are rewarded for their efforts.

Finally, owning the token gives investors a chance to become members of the Chancer community. Investors can contribute, propose, and give feedback on the running of the platform. The attribute increases trust and transparency and makes Chancer a user-led platform.

Will Chancer become bullish in 2023 and the future?

Chancer has attracted demand since the launch of the presale. This could indicate that the token is geared for a bullish run when it lists in Q3 2023. Thus, there is a strong chance that the token will increase in value after CEX listings. The first listing will be on Uniswap.

Nonetheless, long-lasting Chancer gains could be realised in 2024 and beyond. This is after the launch of the main platform, which will see more use of the platform.

With the expectations of P2P betting, a 10x increase in Chancer value in 2024 is likely. In 2023, value increases could be determined by speculation. Prudently, a 100% increase in 2023 is a realistic target.

Buying Chancer at presale

Chancer goes for $0.011 at its second stage in presale, an increase from $0.01 in the first stage.

In the next stage, the token is set to increase to $0.012. This means $CHANCER’s value is less at the initial stages. The token can be bought using ETH, USDT, BNB, and BUSD.

