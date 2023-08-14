Stablecoin UZD dips 99% following Zunami Protocol hack
- Hackers attacked the DeFi platform Zunami Protocol on August 13.
- The project suffered losses of around $2.1 million.
- Stablecoin Zunami USD has plummeted severely to $0.0098.
Blockchain security company PeckShield detected an attack on the decentralized finance (DeFi) project Zunami Protocol on August 13. The hackers stole over $2.1 million from Zunami’s Curve Pools through price manipulation.
The perpetrator offered a flash loan before adding liquidity to execute some trades (at inflated costs). Afterward, he returned the borrowed cash and withdrew profits of over $2 million.
The attacker drained Zunami’s zStables on Curve Finance (CRV)and manipulated Zunami USD (UZD) and Zunami Ether (zETH) prices. That saw the former losing its peg, a crucial development for so-called stablecoins.
1 UZD traded at $0.0098 at press time, following a significant 99% plunge.
PeckShield alerted Zunami about the incident on August 13. The DeFi platform confirmed the attack and advised customers to stop buying affected assets (stabelecoin UZD & zETH). While the team investigates the episode, they revealed that the hack did not affect collateral.
