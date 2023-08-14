USD/ARS: The plot thickens as Argentina peso moves to obscurity

The Argentina peso sell-off worsened on Monday as concerns about the country’s economy escalated. The USD/ARS pair soared by more than 16%, reaching a record high of 350. It has jumped by more than 1,100% in the past five years, making it one of the worst-performing currencies in the world.

Argentina peso crash continues

The Argentinian peso has been under pressure in the past few years as the country’s mismanagement continued. The country has been rescued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after defaulting on its obligations several times. It recently received another bailout, as I wrote here.

The ARS sell-off devalued once again on Monday after Javier Milei, a libertarian candidate won the primary vote with 30.1%. Milei has expressed frustrations with several institutions, including the country’s central bank. As a political newcomer, it is still unclear how he will govern if he is elected in November’s election.

Argentina’s problems are deeper than what most analysts had predicted. For one, the agricultural sector, which supports the economy is reeling. Recent data showed that this year’s harvest of corn and soybeans will be significantly lower than historic standards. As a result, Argentina has been forced to import food in a bid to lower prices.

Further, Argentina’s inflation has surged and analysts believe the real situation is worse than what official data says. Argentina’s central bank has been forced to hike rates as confidence in the currency has dwindled. The unemployment rate has jumped to over 7%.

USD/ARS technical analysis

The weekly chart shows that the USD to ARS exchange rate has gone vertical in the past five years. It has jumped by more than 1,000% in this period, leading to a diminished middle class, The pair remains above all moving averages while oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator have moved to the overbought level.

Therefore, the outlook for the Argentinian peso is bearish, with the next level to watch being at 400.

