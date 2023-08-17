Inflation has come down sharply in recent months but most members of the Federal Open Market Committee continue to see a possibility of further rate hikes ahead, as per minutes of the July meeting.

Cameron Dawson shares her view on S&P 500

Consumer prices were up a less-than-expected 3.2% on a year-over-year basis in July.

But members of the committee remain open to further tightening as they still see upside risks to inflation – which may unlock further downside in the S&P 500. On CNBC’s “Closing Bell”, Cameron Dawson of NewEdge Wealth also noted today:

The confluence of evidence would support that there is more to go because of seasonality for the first point. We’re in a bad seasonal stretch. September is the worst month.

The benchmark index has already pulled back nearly 5.0% versus its year-to-date high.

S&P 500 has slipped below its 50-day MA

Note that the equities market is now trading below its 50-day Moving Average.

It’s also important to bear in mind that the 3.2% reading for inflation last month was still slightly above 3.0% recorded in June. According to NewEdge’s Dawson:

We know that momentum has turned decisively negative in the near term on a tactical basis. So, there’s still some churn and digestion to go.

In the near-term, a level to watch in the S&P 500 is 4,325 (August 2022 high) as it could catch a support there. A day earlier, Chris Toomey – a private wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley also warned that U.S. stocks could go further down (source).

