Chancer ($CHANCER): an antidote to the failing play-to-earn sector?

GameFi tokens flourished following explosive two years that took their market cap to $27B as of early 2022. However, fundamental flaws in the play-to-earn concept had the market sector that once attracted top influencers and investors plunging to $3B in market value in 2023.

Inherent model issues dent P2E markets

Renowned developers believe P2E games fail since they ignore engaging playing mechanics and sustainable revenue streams. Projects without passive income die with time. For instance, players find play-to-earn less attractive during significant dips in the cryptocurrency market – a narrative that has dominated this past year.

Indeed, P2E creators have failed to focus on mechanics that draw and retain participants interested in stable revenue streams.

Chancer ($CHANCER): revolutionizing crypto gaming

Meanwhile, the upcoming online games will revolutionize the play-to-earn sector by attracting web2 and web3 enthusiasts, creating sustainable business models, and enhancing gameplay. Blockchain-powered models will help attain that.

Chancer wants to transform crypto gaming with the world’s first decentralized marketplace. The innovative platform allows players to select the game, preferred rules, and odds to bet against other players across the globe. Rather than operating within the boundaries that bookmakers offer, Chancer allows crypto fans to create customized peer-to-peer betting markets.

Chancer allows gamers to become the powerhouse since they can select the game to play, preferred rules, and odds to play against friends and other individuals globally.

While most competitors focus on top occasions such as sports, Chancer allows betting on any event. Everything is transparent, and participants have complete control of the game.

Chancer pre-sale, launched on June 13, 2023, will raise $15,000,000 in 12 stages. Gamers will use the native $CHANCER token to facilitate betting within the platform.

Enthusiasts can buy the Chancer token via their official website, trading at $0.011 during this publication.

The project’s inclusive and multifunctional features will attract more crypto investors due to potential passive income.

Should you invest in Chancer?

Chancer can be an ideal platform for crypto investors ready for surged passive incomes. $CHANCER has a massive bullish potential as a medium of exchange within the Chancer market. Invezz.com reported that the altcoin could flourish in 2023 and beyond.

You can purchase Chancer at pre-sale, using BUSD, BNB, USDT, and Ether, to enjoy potential 10x price surges.

Chancer welcomes a new era of cryptocurrency gaming, capitalizing on blockchain technology to offer what the audience wants. Such a model will translate into an ever-growing and sustainable project. You can join Chancer today to enjoy the early days of revolutionized play-to-earn gaming.

