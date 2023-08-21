BinaryX Hackathon: US$25,000 Cash Prizes For Gaming Developers Looking to Shape the Future of GameFi

Singapore, Singapore, August 21st, 2023, Chainwire

BinaryX, a leading GameFi and IGO platform, announced today their first-ever hackathon event. BinaryX Online Hackathon 2023 is designed to encourage creativity, innovation, and collaboration among developers within the GameFi community, with the aim of discovering the next wave of GameFi advancements.

BinaryX called for both emerging and established developers to showcase their projects and contribute to the growth and evolution of the GameFi ecosystem.

BinaryX Online Hackathon Details

The objectives of the BinaryX Online Hackathon 2023 are as follows:

Innovation: Exploring innovative gaming concepts and solutions that have the potential to reshape the blockchain gaming sector.

Talent Recognition: Recognizing the talents of developers within the blockchain gaming community, celebrating their contributions to the industry.

Community Interaction: Creating an environment for networking, collaboration, and shared learning among participants within the BinaryX community.

Promotion of IGO Ecosystem: Highlighting the various opportunities within BinaryX’s IGO platform to inspire participants to explore new avenues of innovation.

Over $25,000 in Cash Prizes, Additional Rewards to be Won

The Hackathon features an appealing prize pool exceeding $25,000 in cash to recognize exceptional talent within the blockchain gaming realm. However, the benefits extend beyond monetary rewards:

Potential Funding: Outstanding projects have the chance to secure funding of up to $500,000.

Expert Guidance: Participants have the unique opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, benefiting from BinaryX's wealth of experience.

Social Media Exposure: Winning projects will be showcased on BinaryX's influential social media channels, providing valuable visibility.

Hands-On Mentorship: Industry veterans will offer guidance and mentorship, helping participants refine their projects and ideas.

Partner Discounts: Winners will join BinaryX's IGO Developer Community, and stand to receive an additional amount of over $10,000 in credits from various partners such as Salus Security to support the growth of the projects. More partnership announcements will be revealed at a later date.

“The BinaryX Online Hackathon 2023 isn’t just a competition,” Rudy, Head of Growth said. “It’s an investment in the future of blockchain gaming. We invite developers to join us on this journey to uncover groundbreaking GameFi innovations, collaborate within our thriving community, and bring their ideas to the forefront of the industry.”

The BinaryX Online Hackathon 2023 is open to creators and visionaries worldwide. Interested participants can register on BinaryX’s website, where they will find comprehensive information about the event, rules, schedules, and more.

As the excitement builds for this event, BinaryX extends its invitation to developers, gamers, and blockchain enthusiasts to come together, innovate, and play a role in shaping the future of GameFi.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a leading GameFi and IGO platform committed to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences backed by blockchain technology.

Offering Initial Game Offering (IGO) services, BinaryX gives game developers the opportunity to launch their GameFi projects on their platform, and for users to get early access to innovative new games.

As one of the top 10 projects on the BNB Chain, BinaryX has a vast community of more than 100k coin holders and 30K monthly active wallets. With the token BNX, BinaryX is also one of the top few metaverse projects by trading volume on the BNB chain, with a strong market cap.

For more details and information about BinaryX, please visit www.binaryx.pro

